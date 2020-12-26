Kevin Spacey returns with another Christmas video

Kevin Spacey has shared another Christmas video, urging anyone struggling over the festive period to seek help. The star, 61, has been in exile from Hollywood since the actor Anthony Rapp accused him of inappropriate behaviour in October 2017. Spacey, who for the last two years has shared a Christmas video as Frank Underwood, his character from House Of Cards, struck a different tone in his latest festive message. Sitting on a park bench, the Usual Suspects star said he wanted to take an “entirely different approach this year” after “a lot of people” had been in touch sharing their struggles. Reflecting on his own “difficulties”, Spacey urged anyone contemplating taking their own life, “please do not take that step”. Walking around the park, he said: “If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you’re suffering and need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity, if your back’s up against the wall or if you feel that there is no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path and that at this time, during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help. Because you are not alone.”













