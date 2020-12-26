Pakistan’s current account situation very encouraging: FPCCI

FPCCIChairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said the current account situation is continuously improving since five months which is a very encouraging sign. The current account surplus is strengthening forex reserves and this momentum should continue to help the economy remain on the positive side, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that the current account was in surplus to the tune of 447 million dollars in November as compared to a deficit of 326 million dollars during the last year. Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the current account surplus has remained 1.64 billion dollars during the first five months of the ongoing fiscal while it was negative by 1.75 billion dollars during the first five months of 2019. He noted that a reason behind the surplus is jump in exports due to problems in other markets and tensions between the US and China while the more important season is disruption of illegal channels to transfer money which has resulted in legal inflows.













