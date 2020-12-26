Businessmen oppose extra withholding tax on new cars

The business community on Friday strongly opposed the additional withholding tax on sale of new cars on the pretext of controlling ‘On Money’ practice, stating the decision would further enhance the prices of already expansive vehicles in the country.

PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabir said that the government has decided to impose up to Rs200,000 additional withholding tax on the purchase of new cars on the plea of discouraging ‘On Money’ but actually the move has been aimed at achieving FBR’s target of tax collection.

He said that the locally-assembled cars are very expansive mainly due to exorbitant government taxes and high profit margins of the assemblers despite the fact that their quality is very low. The additional withholding tax of up to Rs200,000 will put more burden on the consumers, who are already buying the very costly vehicles as compared to rest of world.

He said that the consumers were upset due to unnecessarily long delivery time for vehicles by the manufacturers. In order to discourage the practice of “on money” the government, instead of taking some solid measures, has imposed additional Withholding Income Tax, which does not seem to be logical.