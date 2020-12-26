Economic diplomacy important part of diplomatic priorities: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that economic diplomacy is an important part of the government’s diplomatic priorities. Chairing an important meeting regarding economic diplomacy in Islamabad on Friday, the foreign minister said that establishment of the Economic Diplomacy Division will be implemented soon. The foreign minister also stressed the need for harmonising the diplomacy as per the modern requirements. He said that use of the latest technology is need of the hour which will be ensured in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, various aspects related to the promotion of economic diplomacy came under consideration. The foreign minister and the participants of the meeting including Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf held discussions related to the performance of Strategic Communication Division and ways to promote economic diplomacy. Qureshi directed relevant authorities to make Strategic Communication Division more effective.













