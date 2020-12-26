Governor Sindh acknowledges services of health workers

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that everyone has to play his/her due role to cheek spread of the COVID-19.

This he said while addressing at the 12th Annual Ladiesfund®? Women Awards, Pakistan 2020 held at the Governor’s House today.

He while appreciating the efforts of LADIESFUND®?, acknowledged the services rendered by Pakistani Doctors, Paramedics and social workers as front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also paid tributes to those frontline health workers who lost their lives for keeping the people safe and healthy.

Earlier, Tara Uzra Dawood, President, Dawood Global Foundation, opened the event and shared the history of the prestigious LADIEFUND®? Women’s Awards for Pakistan and their commitment to honour the outstanding women of each year. “This year, it was the front-like workers to whom we as a nation owe so much. They helped keep us safe risking their own life.” She added.

The ceremony honoured 12 front line workers as Women of the Year 2020 including Adeeba Hafiz (nurse, Indus Hospital), Dr. Aysha Almas (AKU, set up temporary COVID-19 facility), Dr. Baakh Nusrat (helped set up the government field isolation center), Fatima Majeed (food ration distribution to fishery community), Pastor Ghazala Shafique (food ration distribution to marginalized communities), Karima Hirani (ER nurse manager, AKU), Kiran Pulzaib (nurse, Indus Hospital), Dr. Nawal Salahuddin (critical care, NICVD), Dr. Sehrish Batool (helped set up the government field isolation center), Shabana Francis (nurse, SIUT), Dr. Sara Ahmed (Infectious Diseases Consult, Patel Hospital),and Dr. Shobha Luxmi (Dow University Hospital). Later on, Begum Governor distributed shields and certificates among the winner of Ladiesfund®? Awards 2020.