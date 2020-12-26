China felicitates award-winning Pakistani staff working on CPEC

China congratulated 18 Pakistani award-winning employees working on CPEC projects including those relating to Gwadar Port, energy and infrastructure.

They were awarded in recognition of their contributions despite the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic. The award ceremony for outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC projects was held online this week.

According to Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the CPEC is an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative. Since its launch in 2013, it has maintained a positive momentum of development, making concrete contributions to Pakistan’s national development and regional connectivity. China will work together with Pakistan to build CPEC into a demonstration project of high quality BRI development and deliver greater benefit to the people in both countries and the rest of the region, the spokesperson added. The CPEC projects have achieved major progress despite the adversity challenge brought by Covid-19 pandemic. This was stated by Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong earlier on Monday at the online award ceremony. Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chairman CPEC Authority, had also attended the event and spoke about the important achievements of the CPEC during the recent years through joint efforts of the two governments.