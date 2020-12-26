Branding can make Faisalabad a global player

Supremacy of Faisalabad in the textile sector is directly linked with the “Branding” and apart from “Branding” textile products, we must promote Faisalabad in the global markets, said Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing a lecture on “Branding Faisalabad” by an organization Development Consultant, leadership facilitator, published author and a habitual entrepreneur Farhad Karamally. He said that Faisalabad has the unique privilege to produce best quality textile products at comparatively cheaper rates. He said that many state-of-the-art units are manufacturing different products for leading global chains of departmental stores like adidas, Jessy penny, walmart and American Eagle etc. He said that these units should also launch their own brands in order to project Faisalabad in addition to earning a hefty profit. He said that Covid-19 has badly disturbed the global economy but it is plus point for us that online businesses have thrived and many young entrepreneurs equipped with Information Technology (I.T) skills have not only introduced their own products in global markets through online but also earned precious foreign exchange for the country. He said that this trend should also continue along with the routine and bulk exports. Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Industry- Academia Linkages said that we must project the soft image of Pakistan in addition to highlighting textile related skills of Faisalabad. “For this purpose confidence of international buyers is prerequisite and hence we must promote Faisalabad as a major and credible center of textile products”, he added. Dr. Gaba said that this standing committee has taken the responsibility to promote idea of “Branding Faisalabad” and for this purpose a dedicated committee headed by Wali Muhammad Zahid has been constituted. “This committee will make concerted efforts in close liaison with other Government and Private sector organizations”, he said.

Earlier Mr. Farhad Karamally in his comprehensive lecture highlighted the importance of “Branding Faisalabad” and said that it will help us to achieve our projected targets of textile export within the stipulated time frame. In his interactive session, he asked different questions from the participants and requested them to identify and evaluate the economic strength of Faisalabad which could be projected at the international level. He also stressed the need to change perception of Faisalabad from a big village to a dynamic, vibrant and thriving industrial hub of South Asia. The lecture was also attended by Engineer Babar Shahzad, Rana Inam Afzal Khan and Secretary General Malik Abdul Qayyum Raza. Many participants also joined this lecture through zoom