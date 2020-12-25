HSY’s extremely powerful first look stuns viewers

Renowned fashion icon Hassan Sheheryar Yasin AKA HSY is soon to star as Akram in the upcoming mega drama serial ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’, directed by Anjum Shahzad, produced by Abdullah Seja, starring Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar. The first look of the character has gained a lot of curiosity among the tv watching audiences across the nation. As the poster speaks, HSY will be playing a character with an orthodox mindset. The role clearly depicts HSY unlike we’ve ever seen him before, wearing classic shalwar kameez with a traditionally Islamic hat and a heavy beard. At first glance, the character would immediately be cast as a stereotype but perhaps there’s more to him? Fans are thrilled to see the three renowned celebrities, HSY, Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali together in a star-studded series.

When asked more about his character and what challenges he faced while playing this role, HSY stated, ‘I resonated with this character because of his respect for family and his duty to take care of his mother. But the conflict I found was the way he handles situations because that is very unlike me and therefore making it much more challenging to play. I read the script many times to fully understand his motives and his decisions. The great part about this role is how my character evolves and changes and that, for me, was unbelievable because it gave me immense room to grow as an actor’

When asked more about his character and what challenges he faced while playing this role, HSY stated, “I resonated with this character because of his respect for family and his duty to take care of his mother. But the conflict I found was the way he handles situations because that is very unlike me and therefore making it much more challenging to play. I read the script many times to fully understand his motives and his decisions. The great part about this role is how my character evolves and changes and that, for me, was unbelievable because it gave me immense room to grow as an actor. ”

The much-anticipated mega drama serial ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ will be released in 2021 and is said to set itself apart from the rest. We can’t wait to check out the star in action once it’s released!