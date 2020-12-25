Madam Noor Jehan’s daughters remember her on 20th death anniversary

December 23 marked 20 years since the passing of Madam Noor Jehan, a cultural icon and one of the most legendary voices of Pakistan. On the eve of her death anniversary, her daughters, Hina Durrani, Mina Hasan, and Nazia Ejaz Khan paid tribute to their icon of a mother, reminiscing and sharing anecdotes from her lifetime on Hina’s YouTube channel. Talking to host Natasha Khalid, Hina’s daughter and Madam’s grand-daughter, about how life has been for them since Madam’s passing, each of them had heartfelt sentiments to share. “She was our mother first, and the world has never been complete without her. Nobody’s life is complete without their mother; you are born from them, learn to walk holding their finger, learn to talk with them, and it was the same for us,” said Mina. “ Malika-e-Tarannum is a big title, but at home, she was always our mother. Cooking, feeding us, dressing us up… she lived for her music and her children,” she added. Hina also chimed in with her own heartfelt recollection of how, even when her mother was alive, she did not like listening to her voice over the radio or somewhere where she couldn’t see Madam.













