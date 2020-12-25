CEO LWMC visits all workshops early morning

Lahore waste management company is working day and night to provide the best cleanliness services to the citizens of Lahore. In this regard, all officials and workers have been directed to remain in the field.

Chairman and CEO LWMC has monitored the ongoing cleanliness operation and gave standing instructions to clear the entire backlog on priority. On the Occasion, Chairman LWMC Malik Amjad Ali Noon stated that the cleanliness of Lahore is our topmost priority and the department is using all its resources in this regard. More than 12000 tons of waste has been lifted after taking over all the machinery and workshops, he added.

He also said that all the officials and workers are up and alert like Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation and will remain in the field until the successful zero-waste operation. The department will not tolerate any sort of negligence in the cleanliness of the city. Chairman LWMC directed to further improve the cleanliness situation in the areas of Aziz Bhatti Town and Shahdara.

Furthermore, CEO LWMC paid visit to all workshops in the morning and ensured the availability of all the machinery in the field. CEO LWMC stated that the department is taking all possible measures to facilitate the citizens with the best cleanliness services and to clear the backlog. He added that the department is ensuring timely lifting of solid waste from the city.

Moreover, LWMC has started the operation of mechanical washing and mechanical seeping after a long period of two years. All the mechanical sweepers and mechanical washers were ensured in the field to clear all the roads. Special washing of historical buildings, main roads, and city furniture will be ensured. Spokesperson LWMC stated that citizens should also cooperate with LWMC as it is the social, moral, and civic responsibility of everyone, and incase of filing complaints regarding waste citizens should dial LWMC Helpline 1139 or use LWMC mobile application Clean Lahore.”