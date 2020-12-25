Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

The Pakistan Army has killed two terrorists and injured 10 during an intense exchange of fire on Wednesday night in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said.

“Meanwhile seven other soldiers also sustained injuries during the attack in North Waziristan’s Mirali area. Security forces responded promptly,” the ISPR added.

The ISPR did not release names of deceased and wounded terrorists. On the other hand, no group has claimed responsibility for attack on the convoy.

Sources said that security forces regularly conduct night patrolling in the area. Several officers and soldiers have been martyred in attacks on convoys.