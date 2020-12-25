111 more lose lives to Covid-19; national positivity ratio hits 6%

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 38,268 as 2,256 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,782 people recovered from coronavirus. One hundred and eleven patients, 100 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and 11 in their respective homes or quarantines, died, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by the Sindh. Out of the total 111 deaths, 61 patients died on ventilators. No Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 329 ventilators are occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 51 percent, ICT 40 percent, Peshawar 27 percent and Lahore 35 percent. The oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas as in Karachi 33 percent, Abbottabad 36 percent, Peshawar 62 percent and Multan 43 percent. Some 37,173 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 11,643 in Sindh, 15,486 in Punjab, 4,124 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,683 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 443 in Balochistan, 389 in GB, and 405 in AJK. Around 417,134 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. The national positivity ratio on Thursday was recorded 6.07 percent whereas 2,361 coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.













