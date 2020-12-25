Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza submit resignations to their party

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz have both submitted their resignations to the party, said PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, he said that Shahbaz had written his resignation when he last appeared in court. “We have Shahbaz and Hamza’s resignation,” Rana Sana said, adding that both the leaders were standing by the party’s policy.

Both the former chief minister of Punjab and his son, Hamza, are imprisoned in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

The development came after the National Assembly secretariat summoned two PML-N MNAs – Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Muhammad Sajid to – confirm their resignations. According to a statement issued by the National Assembly secretariat, both members of the lower house had sent their resignations to the speaker on December 14.