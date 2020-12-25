Secretary Livestock wants timely delivery of vaccines to farmers

Secretary Livestock Capt (R) Saqib Zafar chaired a meeting about department’s state of the art Cold Chain Supply Section.

He stated that timely delivery of efficient vaccines to livestock farmers is not only necessary for disease prevention, but also for better production of milk and meat. According to the details, a high level meeting regarding strengthening of vaccine supply section and ongoing research projects was conducted today. Director General (Research) Dr. Sajjad briefed about cold chain supply section and directorate’s activities. Secretary Livestock stated that disease control and surveillance hold an important part in livestock farming and this has been the top priority of department. He further stated that vaccine production and supply section imparts a critical role in disease control and better milk and meat production.

He said that department is effectively using it’s resources for the production of important livestock vaccines against many diseases. Effective awareness campaign is being conducted to educate the livestock farmers about vaccination of animals. Director General (Research), Director General (Extension) and Additional Secretaries attended the meeting too.