PRCS supports 400 Covid-hit families with food supplies

Pakistan Red Crescent Society in collaboration with leading internet and broadband service provider distributed 250 non-perishable food packs among the families affected by COVID-19 pandemic during a ceremony held at PRCS National Headquarters on Wednesday here while 150 food packs will be distributed among the families in Haripur. PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq, Acting Secretary General Dr. Adeel Nawaz, Vice President Corporate & Economic Affairs Jazz Ibrar Khan, PRCS officers, staff and volunteers were among the participants. Speaking on the occasion, Abrar ul Haq said PRCS, being an auxiliary to the Government of Pakistan, has been at the forefront of fighting coronavirus and augmenting the government’s response to the pandemic in the country. PRCS established a 120-bed Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi within record 15 days where hundreds of patients have been treated. “PRCS staff and volunteers are present across country and are actively involved in Covid-19 awareness campaign, distribution of PPE and hygiene kits, and provision of food packs to the deserving families affected by the virus,” he said. Abrar ul Haq also hailed the broadband for playing a leading role in supporting the most vulnerable segments of the society.













