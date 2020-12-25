APPSF threatens march if schools reopening delayed

All Pakistan Private School Federation (APPSF) on Thursday threatened to launch a protest campaign if schools are not reopened in January as earlier decided by education ministers.

APPSF President Kashif Mirza talking to the media said that they reject the statement that schools may not be allowed to open considering the deteriorating situation of the coronavirus.

He was responding to a statement of Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, who had said a day earlier that due to the prevailing circumstances the government may not allow the educational institutes to reopen from January 11.

Educational institutions in the country were closed by the government for the second time on November 26 due to the coronavirus emergency. They were supposed to reopen from January 11 as per the government’s last announcement.

The APPSF chief said the owners would reject the decision of keeping the schools closed and would hold a long march to Islamabad. Mirza maintained that, in the UK, the virus did not spread due to schools and the educational institutes are open in Europe. He also highlighted that only 14 percent of Pakistani students have the facility of the internet.