NPPMCL Pays  Rs. 5.69 Billion to PDFL

National Power Parks Management Company (Pvt) Limited (NPPMCL), a public sector power generation company, paid Rs. 5.69 billion to Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL) as part repayment of debt of Rs. 32.00 billion acquired for the establishment of 1230MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Haveli Bahadur Shah, Jhang and 1223MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Balloki, Kasur.

NPPMCL is one of the biggest public sector power producers in the country and to date has supplied 38 billion units of electricity into the national grid. NPPMCL contributed approximately 10% electricity in the total generation of the country in previous fiscal year.

NPPMCL is working tirelessly towards ensuring continuous electricity supply to keep our systems running smoothly and to ensure a brighter future for Pakistan.