The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lifestyle. The cities that have adapted to this change are safer and happier than those that have not. Unlike rural areas, most of the cities, such as Lahore, Hyderabad, and Karachi have become hotspots of the virus. Islamabad has proved to be a trailblazer in this regard. It has started its first drive-in cinema as part of its drive to take precautions. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) engaged two private partners in setting up this facility in F-9 Park. The newly-appointed interior minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, inaugurated the cinema, making many political statements for media consumption. He might not have the slightest idea about the hard work and coordinated efforts of the teams, led by civic body's chairman Aamir Ahmed Ali in realizing this concept. Though the city has some institutions and markets where the people could have an experience of watching a movie on a small scale, it always has had a demand for a real cinema. According to Islamabad Deputy commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, public response to this new facility is tremendous. The principles of social distancing have been followed in designing parking spaces for cars. Three people are allowed to sit in one vehicle and 300 vehicles can be parked at the time of the screening of movies. Only recently, the city managers had taken extra care of the fact that lights in this biggest park are lit up properly and it is cleaned. Time was when wild herbs and garbage had been a worse turndown for this park. The city mayor, Sheikh Ansar Aziz, would come in press every now and then and lament shortage of funds which in his view was the reason for the bad state the park was in. After resigning from office citing political reasons, he is gone for good and the city has risen back into light from darkness after him. After the cleanliness drive, test and trial method and targeted lockdowns, the ratio of corona patients has sharply plummeted in the federal capital. It could be made possible due to the tireless efforts of the city administration and the city managers, both are led by the CDA chairman, being the chief commissioner and the CDA chairman. Other cities should also take such steps to defeat coronavirus.














