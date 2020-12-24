Station Commander visits RCCI

Station Commander and President Cantonment Board Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and attended a presentation and briefing on RCCI Gwdar Business Conference, Glorious Rawalpindi Project (city beautification) and City Development.

Speaking on the occasion, Station Commander Ejaz Qamar Kiani said that all stakeholders have to work together for the development, beautification and promotion of business activities in the city.

The extension work of Ammar Chowk, Kachehri Chowk will begin in January 2021 and it will be completed in one year.

He said that the Rawalpindi Chamber deserves congratulations for convening the Gwadar Conference for the promotion of trade activities and I would appreciate RCCI for their visit to Turbat University for strengthening the industry linkages.

To resolve the parking problem in Saddar, Pothowar parking has been built. Free parking is also being created for salesmen and customers, he added. Necessary amendments are being made to the rules for high-rise buildings. ISCO will complete the work in two months to fix the cluttered, old and dilapidated wires. Concrete steps are being taken to beautify the city, he added.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza in his address said that RCCI appreciated the personal interest and efforts of the Army Chief, Corps Commander and DG MLC for the development of the city. While quoting the Gwadar Business Conference, said that it was an honor for the Chamber to take the delegation to Gwadar twice. Undoubtedly, Balochistan is rich in natural resources.

The government of Balochistan should give maximum incentives to the exporters of dates. He said that due to lack of facilities and modern processing plants, the same dates go to neighboring Iran in raw form.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that the station commander is taking personal interest in the development and beautification of the city and today is his second visit with his entire team which shows his dedication, hard work and seriousness. The business community will work alongside them.

Former President Asad Mashhadi gave a presentation on the steps taken for beautification of the city under Glorious Rawalpindi and future programs.

CEO Cantonment Board Mr. Omar Farooq, CEO Chaklala Cantonment Board Mr. Wasim Shahid, Additional CEO Ms. Maria Jabeen, President Rawalpindi Chamber Muhammad Nasir Mirza, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Usman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, former presidents Shumail Dawood, Asad Mashhadi, members of the executive committee, representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran and chamber members were also present.