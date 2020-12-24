Business Community demands to lower down Gas and Petroleum Prices

Business Community rejected the increase in prescribed gas prices as well as Petroleum prices demanded by Naseer Hayat Magoon, Presidential Candidate of Businessmen Panel in a press release issued today.

He said that Present Government adding the miseries in the life of common Man by its negligence to resolve the public issues. In adequate Supply of gas to domestic users in winter season keeps them far from the cup of tea. He said that if the present Government Import the LNG on time than the situation is not worsening. The Karachi based Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) is also troubling to meet its revenue requirements for the current fiscal Year.

Speaking on behalf of business Community Mr Naseer Hayat Magoon said that gas price should be reduced and the well-head gas price in Pakistan was the highest among the regional countries. At benchmark of $40 barrel of oil, the gas well-head price in Pakistan was around $4.08 per mm Btu. In India and Bangladesh, the well-head price ranged between $1.5 to $2.5 per mm Btu,he added.

Magoon said that Oil and Gas Development Company as regulator should tighten up their enforcement on their licenses that contributor of high price is unaccounted for gas (UFG) losses which should be reduced for better financial year of the SSGCL and also to keep the prices low. Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of commerce and Industry Mr.Sultan Rehman also opposing the SSGCL demand for higher prescribed prices demanded that the prices of gas should not be changed for next two years. “If

Corona has affected the financial position of the SSGCL, so is the entire Industry and FPCCI members have been affected negatively by the pandemic”, he asserted