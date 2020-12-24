Pakistani Actor/Filmmaker Saram Jaffery wins multiple awards at International Film Festivals

Competing in International Film Festivals Circuit alongside thousands of films from many different parts of the world, Pakistani actor/filmmaker Saram Jaffery has won multiple awards for his acclaimed short film ‘One Last Shot’ in the United States of America at New York Film Awards 2020, Los Angeles Film Awards 2020 for Best Acting, Best Drama and Best Narrative.

The film has also won Best Canadian Short Film and Viewer’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.The film has also been officially selected to be screened at the world renowned critically acclaimed Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival’s 2020 edition.

The film, ‘One LastShot’ is based on a struggling musician’s life who comes from a South Asian background. The film is inspired by real life stories where Saram Jaffery essays the lead role of a struggling musician making some bad choices, putting his relationship with his loved ones in jeopardy.

Jaffery hails from Lahore, Pakistan. Having an immense love and passion for acting and filmmaking from a very young age, he embarked on his acting journey very early as a child star appearing in a few Drama Serials by Pakistan Television Network (PTV) in the early 90’s. He continued the practice through theatre in his early years.In 2007, he moved to Toronto, Canada and got his formal training from film school while he continued to appear in several independent short films andtheatre.Saram Jaffery is currently working on a web series that revolves around immigrant’s issues and challenges and another feature film that focuses on

mental health issues.

One Last Shot has recently been released in the USA and UK which is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The film is all set to release in Pakistani in early 2021.