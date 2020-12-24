Gatorade Pakistan Sports Awards launches Pakistan’s first sports anthem

A historic moment for Pakistani sports as we witness the launch of the country’s first ever sports anthem “Mai Hoon Sitara.”

Created by Pakistan Sports Awards and Agent Haq in collaboration with the world’s no. 1 sports drink, Gatorade, the anthem was exclusively premiered at the launch of Gatorade Pakistan Sports Award hosted by the Sports Board Punjab at Punjab Football Stadium, Gulberg.

Produced by Ameem Haq, directed by Abdullah Haris, written and composed by Asim Azhar, and performed by Asim Azhar, Aima Baig and rapper Ramiz Ali; the song is a tribute to all sportsmen and sportswomen for their immense efforts in winning countless accolades for the country. It’s awe-inspiring, motivational inspirational and bound to make and budding athlete walk the same road as our legends once did.

Talking about Gatorade Pakistan Sports Awards’ initiative, Asim Azhar stated, “I was so proud of being a Pakistani when I found out that we have more than 75 world titles across so many sports that includes hockey, javelin, squash, snooker but also was disappointed that I didn’t already know all of this and I wish through this song the whole of Pakistan realises that sports heroes are real life heroes.”

Talking about Gatorade Pakistan Sports Awards’ initiative, Asim Azhar stated, ‘I was so proud of being a Pakistani when I found out that we have more than 75 world titles across so many sports that includes hockey, javelin, squash, snooker but also was disappointed that I didn’t already know all of this and I wish through this song the whole of Pakistan realises that sports heroes are real life heroes’

“Pakistan’s burgeoning youth population is brimming with potential. This potential is poised for greatness if we harness, mentor and celebrate it. One of the platforms to make that possible is sports. Sports can impact lives in profound ways, for the ones playing them and for the ones cheering them on. The moments of victory, sacrifice, loss and conflict cut across age, beliefs and differences. The launch of Mai Hoon Sitara in collaboration with Gatorade Pakistan Sports Awards’ aims to promote and appreciate our youth making strides and breaking down barriers across the breath of the spectrum,” commented Ayesha Janjua, Marketing Director Beverages, PepsiCo Pakistan when asked about the motive behind the initiative.

Notable figures who attended the event include, representatives from PepsiCo, Chief Guest Minster Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Ahmad Shahzad, Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Fawad Hashim, Abdullah Haris, Sohail Tanveer, Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Zahid Qayyum, HSY, Atif Rana, Aqib Javed, Inam Butt, Afshan Noreen, Nighat Kauser, Asfar Yaqoob, Ahmad Ali Baig, Parkha Ijaz and many more; who came to show their support for the sports fraternity of Pakistan.

The setup for the event was specifically developed with all SOPs in mind, including keeping a six feet distance in an outdoor area where there was an ample amount of breathing room for guests. Wearing of masks for all attendees was also made obligatory, with hand sanitization stations, and a digital PAX count display.

It’s overwhelming to see such an initiative come to life. Hoping to see the country nurture more sports legends in the future.