Diddy surprises his mom with $1 million cheque and a Bentley for her birthday

Diddy pulled out all the stops for his mother’s birthday. On Monday, Dec. 21, the hip-hop mogul showed his mom, Janice Combs, all the love with surprise gifts. To celebrate his mother’s 80th birthday, Diddy hosted a party in her honour, during which he appeared to present her with a $1 million check and a new car.

A video posted to Twitter shows Janice’s shocked reaction after opening a blue box to find the jaw-dropping check. The video then cut to a Bentley being rolled up at the party to greet its new owner.

In addition to the festivities, the 51-year-old star took to Instagram to write her a touching tribute.

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!” the famous hitmaker wrote. “Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! … and this is actually her at 80 … no filter … no edit !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS.”

He also took to his Instagram Story where he shared his love and appreciation for his mother.

“Check this out. Today is December 21st. On December 21st, my mother was born, okay?” He gushed in the video. “Today, my mother turned 80 years old. Yo, now that’s-that’s my hero right there. Ain’t nobody like your mama. I give all thanks and glory to god to my mother.”

Diddy also penned a birthday tribute to his twin daughter’s D’Lila Star and Jessie James on Dec. 21. “Happy Birthday to Jessie and D’Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I’m enjoying every second of it,” he wrote. “I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls. Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls. I love you both so so much!Happy 14th Birthday @the_combs_twins.”