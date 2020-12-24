China supports Pakistan achieve sustainability in transport sector

China supports Pakistan to achieve sustainability in transportation industry, says a White paper issued by the State Council Information Office of China, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

The white paper, titled “Sustainable Development of Transport in China,” provided a full picture of the country’s achievements in the field and share its strategy and activities in building a sustainable transport system.

It summarized the development and achievements of China’s transport sector in 2020 and highlighted the development of transport projects under China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). According to the White Paper, China has been strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries in the field of transportation connectivity. China has actively propelled ML-1 project and completed the Lahore Orange Line project.

The paper quoted former Railway Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as having said that ML-1 railway project under CPEC is a revolutionary project that will transform the entire railway structure in Pakistan, meanwhile to help controlling railway accidents and creating 150,000 jobs.

It says, subway is an important means of transportation in China and total number of passengers exceeded 28 billion in 2019. This October, the Orange Line opened, welcoming more than 40,000 passengers on its first day, marking the beginning of the “Metro Era” in Pakistan. It means that the Pakistani people can also enjoy China’s advanced mode of transport.

The White Paper also mentioned the Peshawar-Karachi Expressway and the Second phase of the Karakoram Highway. On the port side, China participated in the construction and operation of Gwadar Port. With Pakistan’s active participation and joint efforts, the international connectivity architecture has basically taken shape.

An all-dimensional and multilevel infrastructure network, with a focus on railways, highways, shipping and aviation, is taking shape at a faster pace, and the cost of goods transactions and flows between regions is gradually being reduced, thus promoting the orderly flow and optimal allocation of resources across regions, the White Paper stated.

The white paper also deliberated upon the country’s energy development, titled “Energy in China’s New Era”. According to the white paper, China has been working on enhancing international energy cooperation and green development. This development also provides experience and benefit to Pakistan. CPEC projects including hydropower, wind power and photovoltaic power have not only solved power shortage in Pakistan, but also accelerated the transformation of energy structure and cultivated a huge number of professional talents in this field for Pakistan.

The Karot Hydropower station and Jinnah Photovoltaic Park are mentioned in the White Paper as successful samples. China has already set out to further expedite constructing Green BRI this month. The Guidance proposes a measure to classify projects into three categories of “red”, “yellow”, and “green” according to their positive and negative impact on the three environmental dimensions of climate, pollution, and biodiversity.

According to the White Paper, China will continue to carry out extensive cooperation with BRI countries in clear energy sector including trade, investment, production capacity, equipment, technology and standards, and support Pakistan and other developing countries in enhancing their capacity to cope with climate change.