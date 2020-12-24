PM orders expediting work on Ravi Riverfront project

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed relevant authorities to make expeditious progress on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

The premier ordered expediting work on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project after a consortium comprising global firms, ANGCC, offered investment worth $5 billion, as well as the Chinese government and other companies decided for making an investment of $3 billion.

PM Imran Khan had been apprised in a meeting of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) regarding the expected investment worth $8 billion by a number of global companies in the Ravi Riverfront project. It had emerged that $3 billion investment will not include any genre of loan. Moreover, the premier was told that a board has been constituted to initiate development work from January 2021. PM Khan said that the project will be the biggest and unique in its kinds which will attract foreign investors besides creating opportunities for employment in the country.