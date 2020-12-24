Ufone, Infobip partner to provide innovative solution to enterprise clients

Ufone and Infobip collaborated to provide Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to its existing and potential corporate and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) clients. Through this solution, clients will be able to enjoy faster service and would be able to resolve multiple customer queries via WhatsApp. WhatsApp will primarily act as a self-service option for Ufone’s corporate clients. Whether it is customer relationship management, business intelligence or any other fully integrated solution, it can be connected to the client’s system and developed into a seamless communication system. This shall allow clients to enjoy a plethora of services through WhatsApp. Speaking about the partnership, Ahmad Kamal Chief Officer Customer Operations at Ufone said, “Collaboration is the key to success in our business.”













