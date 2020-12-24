Road show held to promote sustainable farming for potato farmers

As part of PepsiCo’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, the company organized the “Sustainable Farming Program Road Show” to promote sustainable farming practices for its potato farmers located in Multan. The “Sustainable Farming Program” (SFP) is part of PepsiCo’s ‘Next Generation Agriculture’ strategy which aims to drive progress in making agriculture more resilient, intelligent and inclusive. The event was attended by 40 growers under Covid 19 protocols to ensure health and safety of employees Through PepsiCo’s Sustainable Farming Program (SFP) and partnerships with suppliers, the company is working with farmers to test and promote a range of sustainable, regenerative farming approaches, from new smart agriculture technologies, irrigation practices, and soil health management techniques, to measures that improve worker safety. PepsiCo’s goal is to be a catalyst for change in the field, because we recognize that transforming how we grow food is an essential part of building a more sustainable food system.













