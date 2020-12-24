Rapprochement with Pakistan not on the cards: Israel

Israel is working towards formalising relations with a fifth Muslim country during US President Donald Trump’s term, which ends next month, but the country is not Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, an Israeli government minister told Ynet TV on Wednesday.

The White House has brokered rapprochements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco this year. Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis was asked if a fifth country could sign up before Trump steps down on Jan 20.

“We are working in that direction. There will be an American announcement about another country that is going public with the normalisation of relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure for an accord – a peace accord,” he replied.

Akunis declined to name the country but said there were two main candidates. “One is in the Gulf… Saudi Arabia is not. The other candidate, further to the east, is a Muslim country that is not small but is not Pakistan,” Akunis said.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country, said last week it would not recognise Israel as long as Palestinian statehood demands remain unmet.

Palestinians fear the normalisation of ties with Israel by Arab states will weaken a long-standing pan-Arab position calling for Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory and acceptance of Palestinian statehood in return for normal relations with Arab countries.