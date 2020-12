Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of late PPP leader Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, will tie knot with Mahmood Chaudhry on January 29. According to details, the invitations for the Nikkah ceremony were already dispatched to the guests by Asif Ali Zardari.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bakhtawar and Mahmood got engaged on November 28 at Bilawal House in Karachi.