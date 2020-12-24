Punjab decides to sell, lease land to raise funds for mega projects

The Punjab government has decided to raise funds for mega projects through sale and lease of land, and in this regard instructions have been issued to the relevant departments to identify land and prepare a strategy for its use. This transpired during a high-level meeting on Wednesday, which was chaired Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and attended by chief secretary, administrative secretaries of finance, irrigation, agriculture, livestock, auqaf, and cooperatives departments, secretary colonies, and chairperson of Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation. The meeting deliberated on ways to generate funds for the mega projects through the sale and lease of the government’s land.













