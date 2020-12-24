Sindh to raise gas crisis issue with centre: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the provincial energy minister to prepare Sindh’s case over the gas crisis. “The issue of unjust distribution of gas will be raised with the federal government,” the chief minister said in a session over the gas crisis in the province.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting over the gas crisis in the province, attended by Sindh’s Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and other concerned officials. The chief minister was briefed about acute gas shortage in the province.

“Industrialists as well as domestic consumers are facing hardships in the gas crisis,” Murad Ali Shah said. “Sindh is the country’s largest gas producing province, but the people here have been deprived of it,” the chief minister said. Sindh should be given priority in consumption of the gas being produced here, chief he said. “Depriving the province from its gas is a violation of the Article 158 of the constitution,” Shah observed.