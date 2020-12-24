Pakistan, Afghanistan need to have integrated economies: Dr Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said Pakistan and Afghanistan should have integrated economies to gain maximum benefits for mutual peace and prosperity.

The SAPM chaired a session of Pakistan-Afghanistan Track-II dialogue where the peace process in Afghanistan was discussed, said a press release.

An Afghan delegation arrived in the federal capital amidst signs of improving relations between the two countries.

Dr Moeed said Pakistan and Afghanistan were neighboring countries with shared interests. “Pakistan has an unwavering belief that economic prosperity for both nations is interlinked.” Dr Moeed affirmed Pakistan’s support for an economically thriving Afghanistan and reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s belief that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. He mentioned that Pakistan was working on an economic security agenda which consists of three pillars: connectivity, development partnerships, and peace within the region and beyond. He added that peace in Afghanistan was vital for connectivity with Central Asia, which would help both the countries to prosper.

He highlighted the steps being taken by Pakistan to strengthen economic relations and people-to-people exchanges comprising of visa facilitation, enhancing trade, and assisting transit for the welfare of Afghan people by creating two border markets at Kurram and Chitral.

The Afghan delegation appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan. The meeting conveyed a great deal of hope for further progress in trade relations and people-to-people contact between the two countries.