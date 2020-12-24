Theft suspect found hanged in lockup

The body of a van driver, who was arrested by Tando Bago police in connection with a ‘theft’ case in the town some three days back, was found hanging in one of the lock-ups of the police station on Wednesday. The protesters accused that van driver Lal Mohammad Khoso was tortured to death by Tando Bago police.

The large number of the drivers, relatives and workers of the various political parties under the leadership of former town nazim Dilber Sindhi and others gathered outside the gate of the police station where they staged the demonstration accusing the DSP, SHO and other policemen of torturing Khoso to death. The leaders of protesters said that they would not take the body for the post-mortem till the police cops were arrested. They alleged that police cops picked up the driver without registering any FIR and then tortured him to death when his relatives refused to bribe the DSP, SHO and other officials posted at Tando Bago police station. They demanded the high-ups of Sindh government order the judicial probe into the allged murder of the [poor driver else they warned to widen the scope of their protest.