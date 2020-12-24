Death toll from boiler explosion at factory in Karachi rises to ten

The death toll from boiler explosion at a factory in Karachi has climbed to ten as one more person succumbed to his wounds during treatment on Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, a boiler exploded in a factory located in New Karachi Industrial Area near Saba cinema, killing eight persons on the spot and injuring 27 others Rescue officials and law enforcement agencies personnel reached the spot. The district police have cordoned off the area. According to the rescue officials, roof of the factory collapsed after the explosion, trapping several labourers under the debris. Injured have been transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Central District said that a total of 8 bodies and 30 injured people have been recovered from the debris of the factory so far. Two of the injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to Burn Ward of the Civil Hospital. Debris is still being removed, he added. Meanwhile, police said that heavy machinery is being used to recover the trapped people from the debris On the other hand, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Labour Department. Sindh government has also ordered an inquiry and also issued directives to provide best medical facilities to the injured.