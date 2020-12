A man killed his wife near Khairpur on Wednesday. According to Shah Hussain police, Ameer Muslim Metlo shot at and killed his young wife Shamshad Khatoon Metlo at village Metlo. Police on receiving information reached the spot and shifted the body to the civil hospital for autopsy and later handed it over heirs. Police raided the house and arrested accused Ameer Muslim and lodged case against him under the law.