UK coronavirus variant likely detected in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Department of Health shared on Wednesday that two suspected cases of the new mutant variant of covid-19 have been detected, as two students who returned to Hong Kong from the UK have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection, “Virus samples from the two students, who returned to the Asian financial hub in December, appeared to match the British variant of the coronavirus.”

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, at a separate news briefing on Wednesday, said the government had secured 7.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and was looking for a fourth source to ensure adequate supply for the city’s 7.5 million residents.