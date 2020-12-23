Gomal University students awarded study scholarships

As many as eighteen high performing students of Gomal University Tank campus were awarded study scholarships Wednesday by the Frontier Corps’ Sector Headquarter South (SHS).

A ceremony was arranged at FC SHS which was attended by the University academicians, students and FC officials.

Addressing students, Commander FC SHS said that in line with the special directives of IG FC South, multiple initiatives were being undertaken for youth promotion and empowerment to enable them to contribute towards the national cause.

He said that there was no dearth of sporting talent in the youth of Tank and tribal district South Waziristan and different sports events were successfully organized by the FC SHS to further polish this talent.

Dr Anwaar, Shah Khalid and other academicians and students of the university applauded the humanitarian services of PAK Army and Frontier Corps and hoped the scholarships would help the students of the least developed area to complete their studies more effectively.

On this occasion, Sector Commander gave away scholarship checks to the 18 deserving and high performing students from different departments of the university.