Pakistan Olympic Association suspends membership of Athletics Federation for doping violations

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has suspended membership of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) for doping violations. The decision has been taken after the AFP, led by retired major general Muhammad Akram Sahi, failed to implement proper anti-doping policies after three anti-doping violations in one international competition. “The menace of doping is something which needs to be addressed strongly especially so that clean athletes are protected and a competition is a fair one without any use of performance enhancing drugs,” said POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday. He said the athletes who take drugs were actually putting their own life in danger. “In POA’s endeavour to eradicate the scourge of doping from national sports, the POA Executive Committee reviewed that during the 13th South Asian Games 2019 in Nepal wherein ten athletes from five sports were tested for doping but three athletes of the Athletics Federation were found positive,” he added.

Khalid said this was an alarming indicator, and therefore a probe was directed in accordance with applicable rules and guidelines in which all the affiliated national sports federations were advised to participate. “The Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP) had also advised the POA to take additional disciplinary measures against the AFP, considering positive result of more than one athlete in one international competition in accordance with the anti-doping rules of the ADOP.”

Khalid said it was very unfortunate that the AFP refused to cooperate with the probe committee. “However it has been ascertained that the AFP failed to implement proper anti-doping policies which is evident from the three anti-doping violations in one international competition. These positive cases are detrimental for the Olympic Movement of Pakistan as doping practices propagates negative image of the country and that of the Olympic Movement.” He said violations of the anti-doping rules were undesirable, and this unacceptable activity discredited the country and the Olympic Movement.

“Three doping failures in one international competition also establish that the AFP is not in a position to ensure compliance of its athletes with the relevant anti-doping regulations, therefore recognition/membership of the AFP has been suspended with the POA. All athletes of the Athletics Federation, except those banned for doping offences, will be facilitated to secure an athlete’s right to participate in international or national events/programmes of the POA in particular the Olympic or regional Games during the course of suspension of the AFP.” To a question, Khalid said for reinstatement of membership the AFP had been advised to comply with conditions prepared in accordance with the applicable rules and guidelines including establishment of whistle blowing programme, awareness campaigns and adoption of polices that mitigate the risk of doping in athletics