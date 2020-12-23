Hi-Tech Under-17 Hockey Tournament kicks off today

LAHORE: These days securing private sponsorship for hockey in Pakistan is a Herculean task even for the Pakistan Hockey Federation. But the Dar Hockey Academy, country’s premier hockey nursery, is being run through private sponsors without any aid from the government since 2006. The faith of sponsors is being repaid as the academy is continuously churning quality players in numbers for the national teams. Dar Academy’s vibrant President Olympic gold medallist Tauqeer Dar is always on the move. He has roped in Hi-Tech Grain Mills, a leading exporter of quality basmati rice, to patronise an Under-17 Tournament at Lahore`s National Hockey Stadium from December 23-26. The Hi-Tech Under-17 Tournament will feature four leading hockey academies of the country: Dar Hockey Academy (Lahore), Ustad Aslam Roda Hockey Academy (Gojra), Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy (Gojra) and Fiaz Hockey Academy (Sargodha). Two sides from Gojra are participating in this event. For last three decades, the tiny tehsil of Gojra in district Toba Tek Singh has given the largest number of players to the Pakistan’s national team. The fourth team is Fiaz Hockey Academy, Sargodha. The town of Sargodha too is a fertile hockey area, and a number of players from there have represented Pakistan including World Cup winners and Olympians. Tauqeer Dar said: “Cash prizes have also been earmarked. Winners will get Rs.200,000, runners-up will pocket Rs.100,000, third position holders will earn Rs.50,000 will fourth position holders will get Rs.25,000. I am also grateful to the Sports Board Punjab. Apart from providing the ground, the SBP has also arranged accommodation for the out station teams.”













