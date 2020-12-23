Urvashi celebrates five years of winning Miss Universe title

The gorgeous Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has come a long way from winning the title of Miss Universe twice to become the leading actress.

Urvashi is active on social media and shares every glimpse of her personal life with her fans.

Urvashi Rautela has always been an inspiration and symbol of fashion and style throughout her journey in the limelight. Her fashion choices have always left us in awe and she has created new trends in the industry every now and then. We adore the style quotient that Urvashi Rautela brings to the industry, and rightfully crowned the queen of B-Town fashion!

Urvashi Rautela recently shared a post sharing the joy of winning the title “Miss Universe” she captioned the post, ” Wowwww!!!!! Celebrating 5 golden years of @missuniverse journey. INDIAAAAAAAAAAAAAA. The moment i became the the only girl in the history to win #MissUniverse India twice respectively. My life completely changed and I know it’ll never be the same. I’m insanely grateful for the experience, to be a part of the legacy of Miss Universe, but more so for the opportunities I know I’ll be able to pursue in my passions in charity work & #UrvashiRautelaFoundation and in being a spokesperson in the future. It is one of my greatest honours and achievements to be able to bring happiness and pride to my country. I have such a love for my India and I love being able to represent my country every day as well as share our unique culture to the rest of the world.” “Always know that your dreams are valid and that they are in your heart for a reason. Never allow fear or other people tell you otherwise. It was in bringing pride to my country of my India, that remains to be my greatest honour and my crowning glory.” #love #UrvashiRautela

On a work front, Urvashi Rautela will be debuting in the Telugu film “Black Rose” which she finished the shoot this year. Urvashi’s latest music video of “Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” has been trending and the audience is falling immensely in love with Urvashi’s new princess look from an upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve”. And we just can’t wait to get our hands on the video!