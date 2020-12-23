Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s pre-wedding festivity begins

Supermodel turned actress Gauahar Khan is about to marry Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid, who is a dancer and content creator.

The wedding festivity has begun and the stunning couple dropped pictures from their Chiksa ceremony.

Gauahar and Zaid shared similar posts on Instagram, looking fab in traditional outfits.

Also, a video from the celebrations where Gauahar, Zaid, bride-to-be’s mother and veteran music composer Ismail Darbar can be seen dancing along with the guests. Fan clubs have shared various inside videos from the event.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will tie the knot on December 25. The wedding ceremony will be a close-knit affair owing to the current scenario.

Gauahar Khan was recently seen in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ as a toofani senior. She is the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 7’.