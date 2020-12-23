US reinstates Sudan’s sovereign immunity over past terror attacks

US lawmakers on Monday backed legislation granting Sudan legal immunity for past militant attacks, a final step in a historic deal removing Khartoum from Washington’s blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.

The text restores Sudan’s sovereign immunity with the exception of litigation already pending in US federal courts related to the September 11, 2001 attacks, and earmarks hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Khartoum.

The legislation was part of the massive omnibus bill to fund the government for the coming year, which is also due to include a new aid package to help millions of Americans and businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Sudan was removed from the US state sponsors of terrorism blacklist a week ago, less than two months after the Arab nation pledged to normalize ties with Israel.

The move also promises aid, debt relief and investment to a country going through a rocky political transition and struggling under a severe economic crisis exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sudan will receive $700 million in assistance funds and an additional $120 million toward the repayment of its debt to the International Monetary Fund.

As part of a deal, Sudan agreed to pay $335 million to compensate survivors and victims’ families from the 1998 al-Qaeda twin attacks on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, and a 2000 attack by the jihadist group on the USS Cole off Yemen’s coast.

Those attacks were carried out after dictator Omar al-Bashir had allowed then al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden sanctuary in Sudan.