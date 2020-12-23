Minister assures Sialkot business community of all-out govt help

Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar are fully aware of services rendered by the business community of Sialkot and they are taking keen interest in solving their problems.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation, led by prominent Sialkot industrialist Mian Muhammad Riaz, founder chairman of SIAL [Sialkot International Airport Limited] and former president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He promised that the Punjab government would solve problems of the business community of Sialkot on priority basis. The delegation included President Investors Council Export Processing Zone Sambrial Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, prominent Pakistani industrialist based in Canada Muhammad Javed Chaudhry of Kulowal, Director Air SIAL Mian Atiqur Rehman, Coordinator Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed of Mandranwala-Daska and others were present.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that business community of Sialkot built a dry port, Sialkot International Airport, and now it owns an airline, the project of the International Hospital under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Riaz is moving forward rapidly, which is very welcome and commendable. The minister said that the government would extend all possible cooperation for successful implementation of self-help basis projects. He will soon visit Sialkot to review the problems of the business community and make decisions on-the-spot to solve their problems.