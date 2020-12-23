Meeting reviews ongoing projects for welfare of labour class

An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan to discuss the performance of department and progress on ongoing projects.

Secretary Labour Ahmed Javed Qazi, DG Labour Faisal Nisar, Vice Commissioner Punjab Social Security Institution Hamid Malhi, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Mian Jamil Ahmed and other officers attended the meeting. The concerned officers gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about ongoing projects for the welfare of the workers. Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed has said that my first priority is to automate the department as it is the only way to improve the performance of the department as well as to eliminate corruption. He said that a modern system of inspection of industries and businesses was being introduced. The presence of labour inspectors in the industry is being checked with the help of information technology. The new inspection regime will protect the rights of workers and factory owners. He directed the officers to make the process easier for the workers, industrialists and businessmen by abolishing the rotten and outdated system in the department. The system has been deliberately weakened in previous periods, he added. As many as 122,000 labourers were registered in 2010-18, minister informed whereas the PTI government registered 140,000 workers in its two years, 200,000 workers have been given social security cards and 86% of industries and businesses are depositing social security contributions online.