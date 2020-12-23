Positivity rate hits 40.32% in Abbottabad; 82 more lose lives

NCOCThe national tally of total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday reached 40,261, with 1,704 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 1,852 people recovering from coronavirus across country.

Eighty-two patients, 71 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and 11 in their respective homes or quarantines, died, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by the Sindh. Out of total 82 deaths, 41 patients died on ventilators.

According to the NCOC, Abbottabad has the highest positivity rate. “Highest positivity ratio observed in Abbottabad 40.32 percent, followed by Hyderabad 22.12 percent and Karachi 12.54 percent,” the NCOC said in a statement. The positivity ratio in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 4.32 per cent, Balochistan 10.67 per cent, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 1 per cent, Islamabad 3.41 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5.67 per cent, Punjab 4.22 per cent and Sindh 6.29 per cent. A further breakdown of the transmission rate showed Lahore leading the chart with 5.8 per cent, followed by Rawalpindi with 7.36 per cent, Faisalabad 5.47 per cent and Multan 5.25 per cent.

No Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 322 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 52 percent, ICT 39 percent, Peshawar 27 percent and Lahore 31 percent. The oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi 41 percent, Abbottabad 37 percent, Peshawar 57 percent and Multan 39 percent.

Some 34,594 tests were conducted across country, including 10,234 in Sindh, 14,062 in Punjab, 4,707 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,663 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 255 in Balochistan, 402 in GB, and 301 in AJK. Around 410,937 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 460,672 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,015, Balochistan 17,950, GB 4,831, ICT 36,416, KP 55,450, Punjab 132,526 and Sindh 205,484.

About 9,474 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,352 Sindh among 14 of them died in hospital and Five out of hospital on Monday, 3,688 in Punjab 45 of them died in hospital and Five out of hospital on Monday, 1,553 in KP Seven of them died in hospital on Monday, 393 in ICT Two of them died in hospital on Monday, 179 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 210 in AJK where Three of them died in hospital on Monday.

A total of 6,370,704 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 2,917 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Police said that 149 policemen tested positive for the coronavirus in the last five days, taking the total number of officials affected by Covid-19 so far to 4,084. Of these, 465 policemen are under treatment while 3,597 have recovered. Twenty-two policemen have died from the virus, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been shifted to his home after recovering from the COVID-19. In his Tweet, Maulana Tariq Jamil thanked the masses for their prayers for his speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of madaris operating during the coronavirus pandemic, despite the government’s clear directives to educational institutions to remain closed. The prime minister has asked Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to provide an explanation on the matter. “If all educational institutions are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, then why are madaris open,” asked the prime minister. The education minister has issued directives to close all madaris which are still open across the country.