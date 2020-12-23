Court freezes assets of family of Shehbaz Sharif

An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday ordered freezing the assets of Nusrat Shehbaz – the wife of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif – and five other accused in the money laundering reference.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif along with his son Hamza Shahbaz appeared before accountability court in money laundering case. During the hearing, Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore submitted a report through investigation officer on freezing the properties of Shehbaz Sharif’s family. According to the report, NAB seized the assets of Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Suleiman Shehbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Haroon Yousaf.

Shehbaz prayed upon the court that he was suffering from a backache and his medical check-up for cancer and his stomach was also due. “I was given my [previous] medical reports after one month,” Shehbaz complained. “The decision of life and death is taken by God, but this is just political revenge being taken on the behest of someone else.”

After hearing Shehbaz’s arguments, the judge remarked that Shehbaz should provide details of his complaints in writing to the court. “I will conduct a separate hearing on them,” the judge said. Lawyers for Shahbaz and Hamza completed the cross-examination of a NAB witness, after which the court summoned two more witnesses, Ibrahim Malik and Muhammad Sharif, to record their statements and adjourned the hearing till January 4.

Meanwhile, an accountability court on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City Complex reference while the accused has denied the charge. An accountability court of Islamabad conducted the hearing of Narowal Sports City Complex against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal. During proceedings, Ahsan Iqbal and other accused were produced before the court.

An indictment was filed against the accused after which all accused including the PML-N leader pleaded not guilty. Among the indicted include Former Director-General (DG) Sports Akhtar Nawaz, officer of Ministry of Planning Asif Shaikh, Sarfraz Rasool and Muhammad Ahmed. Later, the court while directing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce witnesses against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned the hearing till January 12.