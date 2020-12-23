NAB approves two references, eight investigations, 15 inquiries

The Executive Board meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday approved filing of two corruption references, eight investigations and 15 inquiries against various personalities.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM), presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, approved filing corruption reference against Imran Ali Yousaf and others for utilising government funds for personal gains, which inflicted Rs 499,201,392 losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM approved filing corruption reference against Sarwar Javed, former member Board of Revenue, Quetta, Shahbaz Khan Mandokhel, former senior member Board of Revenue for illegally allotting state land to Dilshad Akhtar, causing Rs 60.48 million losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting eight investigations against the persons including Mudassar Qayyum Nehra, former MNA,Azhar Qayyum Nehra, former MNA and others,Muhammad Asif Bilal, former director Food, Punjab, Ahmed Sher,deputy director, Food, Punjab and others,management of Balochistan Development Authority and others,Balochistan Integrated Water Resource Management and Development Project,management of BDA, Haji Zarif Hussain Zai, contractor, district Musakhel and others, management of Revenue Department, district, Naushaki and others,officers/officials of Teaching, DHQ, Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan and others, and inquiries against MS Abdullah Sugar Mills,Limited, Depalpur, Lahore and others.

The forum accorded approval of conducting 15 inquiries against various personalities including Saiful Maluk Khokar, member provincial assembly,Punjab,Dr Abdul Maalik,former chief minister, Balochistan,Sanaullah Zerhi, former chief minister, Balochidtan,Akbar Durrani, former secretary, home department, Quetta,four inquiries against Punjab public limited companies chief executives,Rahim Ziaratwal,former minister, education department, Quetta, and others, Juma Khan,member provincial assembly, Balochistan,Naseebullah Bazai,former additional chief secretary, Balochistan,Tariq Murtaza,MS Startrack Traders and others,Mehar Ejaz Ahmed Machlana,former member provincial assembly/ former member disaster management and others,Rais Ibrahim Khalil Ahmed,former Provincial assembly,officials of revenue department,Liaquatpur,and others,Arif Azim, former chairman Railways, Mohsin Raza,general manager GEPCO,Gujranwala, Mrs Rani Hafza Kanwal,former Assistant deputy commissioner, (Revenue) Gujrat,MS Abdullah Sugar Mills.

The EBM approved referring inquiries against Akhtar Hussain, Sabina Semab, Shahnaz Qamar, Maqsood Ahmed, Ahsan Sarwar Butt, and others to (FBR) Federal Board of Revenue for further proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said the bureau has directly or indirectly deposited record Rs 714 billion in the national exchequer following the policy of accountability for all.