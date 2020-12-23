Pakistan to continue its diplomatic relations with world but not at national, integrity, interests: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan would continue its diplomatic relationships with the world on equality basis and made it clear that there would be no compromise on country’s integrity and national interests.

He said this while talking to the people during his visit at the Union Council 15 and 16 of the Constituency 156.

The Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan had clear and historic viewpoint on Palestine issue. He said the journey of progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue, adding the country’s prosperity was indigestible to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Qureshi said the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure. He, however, said the PDM leaders’ dream to enjoy the corridors of power would not come true as they had significant differences on the issue of resignations. He proposed the PDM leaders to tender their resignations to the speaker instead of circulating them on social media, then, the speaker would decide their fate as per law, he added.

The foreign minister also urged the masses to follow precautions as the second wave of novel coronavirus was very much severe. The government wished to save people’s lives as well as keeping the wheel of economic progress running, he said adding the country was making progress amid coronavirus.

He said the satisfactory reports of different international institutions about country’s economy were evident and also verifies government’s best policies. Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi also met a delegation, led by PTI President South Punjab Noor Khan Bhabha and PTI ticket holder Mumtaz Ahmed Matyana. He said the masses had rejected the corrupt political parties – PPP and PML-N – in elections 2018. The opposition was protesting to save its looted money only, he said adding the both political parties would have to face accountability process.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was making sincere efforts for country’s uplift; Qureshi said and added the government was well-aware of masses problems. He expressed the hope that the sincere endeavours would surely yield positive results.

On this occasion, Noor Khan Bhabha also hailed foreign minister for presenting Pakistan’s viewpoint amicably at the international forums.