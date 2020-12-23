All plans of opposition will fail: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that all the plans of the opposition will flop. The government will not back down from its principled stand due to any protest, resignation or Long March of the opposition. PTI government will take a lead in Senate Elections. He was talking to delegations including Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik at Governor’s House Lahore on Tuesday. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the agenda of the opposition’s protest politics was only to create chaos in the country. But Prime Minister Imran Khan has been pursuing principled politics from day one. He has never backed down from his position and will never do so in future. Later, representatives of minorities from different districts also called on Governor Mohammad Sarwar. On this occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy exemplary freedom. According to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, minorities in Pakistan are given complete freedom and they have complete liberty to practice their rights, he added. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the atrocities being perpetrated against minorities including Muslims in India are the worst form of terrorism. The World Organisations including the United Nations should stop being a silent spectator and take prompt action to halt the atrocities being done by the Modi-led government in India.

Moreover, the Board of Governors of Aitchison College has also formally approved the decision of not increasing the tuition fee for the next six months due to Coronavirus. According to details, a meeting of the Board of Governors of Aitchison College was held at Governor’s House Lahore under the chairmanship of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. The meeting was attended by Aitchison College Principal Michael Thompson, Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr. Rashid Mansoor while Provincial Education Minister Murad Ras and Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Javan Bakht and other members of the Board of Governors participated through Video link. The Board of Governors has formally approved that tuition fee will not be increased for the next six months in view of the Coronavirus Pandemic. During the meeting, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Aitchison College is a historic institution. He said that transparency and merit is being implemented at every level and the education sector is the top priority of the current government.