Delegation of Bahawalpur Bar Association calls on CJP

A 10 member delegation of Bahawalpur Bar Association, headed by its President Mr. Liaqat Sami Khan and comprising office bearers called on the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court Islamabad today i.e. 22.12.2020.

Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the delegation and inaugurated a newly developed website of Bahawalpur Bar Association. Talking to the delegation, his lordship said that without assistance from the bar the administration of justice can not be done properly. He advised them to appear in court with full preparation, devotion and dedication and asked them to grasp full knowledge of law along with other subjects like philosophy, history, geography, literature that will help them plead the cases properly. He also advised them to maintain decorum of courts while assisting the courts.

The delegation discussed issues of mutual interest regarding the legal profession. The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan shared his experience and views with them. They thanked the Hon’ble Chief Justice for taking out time from his busy schedule for them and invited his lordship to visit Bahawalpur Bar Association. The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.